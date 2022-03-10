NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Live Music Market value is set to grow by USD 2.83 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Growing preference for purchasing tickets using mobile applications coupled with an increase in service offerings by event organizers will drive the market. However, privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications Coupled with Increase in Service Offerings by Event Organizers to Drive the Market Growth
The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, a large number of event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.
Moreover, focused on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Vendors offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract a large number of customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market.
Privacy and Security Concerns Over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth
With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.
Regional Analysis & Forecasts
32% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Major Live Music Companies:
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- Alliance Tickets
- Bassett Events
- Berkeley City Club
- Brown Paper Tickets LLC
- Cvent Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- RazorGator LLC
- Steinway Inc.
- Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.
Live Music Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025
Live Music Market Sizing Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025
- EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Live Music Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 2.83 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.14
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 32%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, UK, Canada, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., Alliance Tickets, Bassett Events, Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc., Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
