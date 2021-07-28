NEW YORK, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The live music market is expected to grow by USD 2.83 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the live music market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.
Emerging Opportunities with Key players
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. organizes live music concerts tickets for Maroon 5, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and other concerts.
Alliance Tickets
Alliance Tickets organizes live music events such as Goodie Mob, King Iso, Son little, Bun B, Ghost-Note, and other events.
Bassett Events
Bassett Events conducts live music events such as Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, and other events.
Live Music Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Live music market is segmented as below:
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- Revenue
- Tickets
- Sponsorship
- Merchandising
- Genre
- Pop
- Rock
- Hip-hop
- EDM
- Others
The live music market is driven by the increased use of mobile apps, Increased popularity of live events. In addition, the growing affordability for high-priced event tickets is expected to trigger the live music market toward witnessing a CAGR of about 6% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
