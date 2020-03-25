AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers and students who are looking for a robust educational app to improve their distance learning classes are turning to Live Music Tutor, an online learning platform and also newly released apps that has helped more than 50,000 K-12 schools and music students learn their lessons in public school classrooms as a supplement to music programs or at home with many of homeschoolers, virtual and charter schools while their teachers are from around the world.
Unlike business apps that are designed only for video conferencing, Live Music Tutor was designed from the ground up to provide the curriculum resources and interactive tools teachers and students need, such as recorded sessions that students can review any time.
"Our technology and platform are transferable to core subjects such as English, math, and science, as well as verticals including cooking, languages, fitness and yoga," said Ted Gee, president of Austin-based Live Music Tutor.
"The difference between our platform and the business apps is that Live Music Tutor can provide for individual or group instruction in interactive environments very similar to live classrooms," he said.
Additionally, with Live Music Tutor:
- Administrators can monitor classes and curriculum for quality control
- Lesson can be recorded by teachers and played back by students
- Special instruction can be offered with multiple views and split screens
- Schools and studios can license the curriculum and keep their branding, instructors, students, and pricing.
- Proven quality in more than 60 schools and districts across the United States
- Successful music therapy pilot at the Veterans Administration Hospital
- Platform complies with the Child Online Privacy Protection (COPPA) and Heath Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPPA)
Some virtual schools are using online business-based solutions such as Zoom, Skype, GotoMeeting, Blackboard, and Canvas, which are not curriculum based. "They are fine for business situations, but they were not designed with some of the unique requirements of the classroom," said Gee.
"Our platform and model will allow K-12 schools, music schools, and fitness enthusiasts to keep teachers employed, by licensing our technology and essentially moving in-person classes to interactive online classes," said Gee.
TESTIMONIALS
"Our students have been able to develop and enhance knowledge for music by working with Live Music Tutor. Parents have raved about the in-depth one on one instruction they've received from skilled instructors. We hope to continue this partnership for years to come," said Dr. Michelle Clayton, Superintendent, University View Academy, Baton Rouge, La.
"The Live Music Tutor platform provides veterans real time access to skilled pools of talented music therapists and music educators to help, heal and treat our veteran community," said Hope Young, MT-BC and President Center for Music Therapy, Austin, Texas.
ABOUT LIVE MUSIC TUTOR
Founded in 2011, Live Music Tutor, Inc. (LMT), a public benefit corporation, is a software technology company that provides interactive virtual music lessons by vetted instructors and credentialed music therapists to individuals, schools and those in need of music therapy services.
All programs are tailored to meet the needs of individuals, K-12 schools, veterans and other similar groups. Live Music Tutor apps are now available for android and apple products.
