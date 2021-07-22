Live Nation Celebrates Return To Live Concerts By Offering Fans $20 All-In Tickets. $20 Tickets Available To General Public Starting Next Wednesday, July 28th At 12pm Et/9am Pt At LiveNation.com.

 By Live Nation Entertainment

Nearly 1,000 Shows Available from Alanis Morissette, Chicago, Jonas Brothers, Kings of Leon, Lil Baby, Pitbull, Trippie Redd, Zac Brown Band, and Many More

Exclusive T-Mobile Presale Begins Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Live Nation announced it is celebrating the Return to Live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year. As Live Nation's outdoor venues across the U.S. begin to open, the time is here to get outside and catch live music with friends, family and loved ones at over 40 Live Nation amphitheaters all across the country. For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

"We can't wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most," said the Jonas Brothers.

The special promotion marks the highly-anticipated return of live music in the U.S. as artists ready to hit the stage and fans can't wait to see their favorite acts live in-person once again. Participating artists include some of today's biggest acts across genres including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. See full list below.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back out on the road," said Zac Brown. "It's been a long, difficult year for everyone and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world."

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28th at 12pm ET/9am PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27th at 12pm ET/9am PT.

Participating artists celebrating the Return to Live concerts include:

311

Jason Aldean

Megadeth

3 Doors Down

Jonas Brothers

NF

Alanis Morissette

Judas Priest

Pitbull

Alice Cooper

Kings of Leon

Primus

Brad Paisley

KISS

Rise Against

Brett Eldredge

KORN

Rod Wave

Brooks & Dunn

Lady A

Slipknot

Brothers Osborne

Lil Baby

The Black Crowes

Coheed and Cambria

Lindsey Stirling

The Doobie Brothers

Dierks Bentley

Luke Bryan

Thomas Rhett

Florida Georgia Line

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Trippie Redd

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Maroon 5

Zac Brown Band

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

