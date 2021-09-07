NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Theater for the New City, Crystal Field Executive Director, presents TUNNEL (From Suez to Candlewood). An environmental musical theater project originally introduced at Theater for the New City's 2021 Festival of the Arts, the story is a sometimes surreal, sometimes scientific, always mythopoetic exploration of the construction of canals and of dams creating lakes. A non-binary couple living in Egypt holds one share of stock in a corporation that owns the Suez Canal and Candlewood Lake, Connecticut, both of which are "man-made." When the couple travels from Egypt to America to visit their lake, they connect with a couple of residents there that have been able to adapt and inhabit the flooded towns beneath the lake - by becoming amphibious.
"Peter Dizozza, a straitlaced-looking lawyer who is the director of Williamsburg's WAH Theatre, [is] one of a handful of antifolk piano players with roots in musical theatre, and his humor is at once whimsical and politically charged." - New Yorker Magazine
Dizozza was selected to develop the show via the City Artist Corps Grants program, presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre.
TUNNEL (From Suez to Candlewood) will be presented as a staged reading, featuring ten actors performing Dizozza's original script, music and songs. The performance will take place at the Theatre for the New City, Cabaret Space, 155 First Avenue, New York, NY 10003 at 8PM on Saturday, September 25th, 2021. Admission to this Program is free. This program is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps. #CityArtistCorps @NYCulture
About the Grant
City Artist Corps Grants was launched in June 2021 by NYFA and DCLA with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. The program is funded by the $25 million New York City Artist Corps recovery initiative announced by Mayor de Blasio and DCLA earlier this year. The grants are intended to support NYC-based working artists who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. The grant is being used to support artist fees, both for the applying artist and the other artists that are engaged to support the project.
About the Composer
Peter Dizozza uses music, words and images to express his version of collective and objective reality. Preferring an experimental approach, his work consists of theatrical scripts, musical scores, surreal film exploration and the publication of several music and soundtrack CDs. He is a member of The Lambs and the Dramatist Guild, Graduate of the Aaron Copland School of Music (Queens College), St. John's Law School, and the BMI Lehman Engel Music Theatre Workshop. Peter Dizozza is a Cinema VII Artist.
