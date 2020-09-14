LiveXLive Achieves Record Attendance And Ticket Sales For "Modern Drummer Festival 2020" Pay-Per-View Edition And Its Tribute To Iconic Drummer Neil Peart With Never Before Seen Footage

Livestream Pay-Per-View Event Saw a 25% Increase in Ticket Sales and Reached Four Times as Many Attendees as the Festival's Live In-Person Editions Video-On-Demand Replay Available at LiveXLive.com Until December 11th Festival Featured Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith, Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, Styx's Todd Sucherman, Rascal Flatts' Jim Riley, Anthrax's Charlie Benante, YouTuber Kristina Schiano, Korn's Ray Luzier and 30 plus other drummers and special guests