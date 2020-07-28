LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, announced today that LiveXLive content and OTT music will be syndicated through Consumable TV -- the first Native OTT web-based platform reaching over 100 Million monthly viewers through top Comscore ranked publishers.
Using the Consumable TV platform, LiveXLive's linear content feed will play as a channel inside of Consumable's OTT Web Player available on Comscore's top-ranked publisher sites in news, entertainment, gaming, music and pop culture. The Consumable TV player delivers a Picture-In-Picture viewing experience that can also play on top of LiveXLive's own site to cross-promote its own content and generate advertising revenue. Consumable TV's current reach extends to over 100 million users across its network of premium publisher sites.
"We're excited to expand into digital ads with Consumable TV to keep our audiences engaged with immersive experiences while consuming music on our LiveXLive platform," said Jackie Stone, Chief Marketing Officer of LiveXLive. "The more we can expand the audience reach for our linear feeds, the stronger brand affinity and loyalty LiveXLive will have with consumers, which directly amplifies our efforts to convert them into subscribers or pay-per-view attendees."
LiveXLive's linear music and programming channel will be syndicated in the US through Consumable TV pairing premium, fun and engaging bite sized content with digital ads. This syndication deal will utilize LiveXLive's content to create linear and livestream multi-channel browsing while delivering immersive video viewing experiences.
"We are excited to partner with LIVEXLIVE and their premium music content from the best artists in the industry," said Mark Levin, CEO of Consumable TV. "ConsumableTv only partners with best in class content owners to bring premium content to consumers on the open web."
LiveXLive's linear channel includes its flagship programming, like LiveXLive's weekly live stream festival "Music Lives ON", "LiveZone", a thirty-minute show produced weekly, "Artist DNA" a docu-style series and "The Ten", a weekly music-focused videocast show featuring Raymond T. and Jennifer White. LiveXLive's smart TV app and linear channel are currently available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. This partnership with Consumable TV brings LiveXLive's linear channel to web viewers adding to the company's market penetration in Smart TVs, over-the-top boxes and mobile.
Consumable has built the first device agnostic native OTT web based player that allows for an immersive on-site entertainment experience and linear watching on the open web. The Consumable TV player boasts a variety of interest based channels ranging from music and news to food and sports.
About Consumable TV:
Since 2016 Consumable has been captivating web users with premium entertainment inside innovative online advertising experiences. By combining top tier video and audio content with advertising, Consumable has been able to transcend traditional online advertising by offering premium on-demand entertainment inside digital ads. Through their existing partnerships with top Comscore publishers they are bringing their expertise and years of advertising innovation to the OTT arena with Consumable TV, a first of its kind streaming TV experience available on sites across the greater web, for free. Consumable is elated to be partnering with LiveXLive to continue offering premium content in new and inventive ways.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow LiveXLive on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
