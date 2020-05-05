LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive" or the "Company"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it has partnered with 'Altísimo Live! Pop Culture and Music Festival' on Cinco de Mayo to benefit Farmaid Relief COVID-19 Relief Fund which was created by Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics In Philanthropy. Kicking off the tailgate at 1 pm EDT/10am PDT, LiveXLive will simulcast the special event across its platform and app, social media channels and its OTT channels on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs, desktop and mobile/tablet. Viewers can tune into the event, chat and mash by visiting the LiveXLive Events Page.
Featuring over 80 artists and celebrities (in alphabetical order): Adamari Lopez; Adriana Barraza; Ana Barbara; Ana Brenda Contreras; Andy Garcia; Angelica Vale; Anitta; Belinda; Bobby Pulido; Camila Chávez, Executive Director of the Dolores Huerta Foundation, CNCO; Cristela Alonzo; Dayanara Torres; Diane Guerrero; Dolores Huerta; Edward James Olmos; Elvis Crespo; Esai Morales; Flor Amargo; Fonseca; Farruko; Frankie Negron; Gente de Zona; Gloria and Emilio Estefan; Gloria Trevi; Guillermo Rodriguez (Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live!); Howie D of The Backstreet Boys; Il Volo; Ivy Queen; Jesse & Joy; Juanes; Justin Quiles; La Energia Norteña; Larry Hernandez; Lila Downs; Los Tigres Del Norte; Luis Fonsi; Luis Guzmán; Maná; Maluma; Marc Anthony; Nicky Jam; Nicholas Gonzalez; Ozomatli; Rosanna Arquette; Roberto Aguirre; Roberto Pulido; Sandra Echeverría; Sech; Sofia Vergara; Steve Aoki; Tainy; Tito Puente, Jr.; and Wisin y Yandel.* Co-hosting alongside Eva Longoria will be Rosario Dawson, J Balvin, Kate Del Castillo and Alejandro Sanz. Note that the final schedule is subject to last minute changes, artist availability and technology during COVID-19.
"There are 2.5 million farm workers in the U.S. They are extremely vulnerable. There is a crisis in farm workers. They are not getting the support from our government and they are on the front lines of our very food supply," said festival co-founder Manny Ruiz, "If the farm workers go down, our food supply goes down. So actually it's a very patriotic reason to do this, aside from the humanitarian side."
"It's exciting to have the opportunity to change the narrative of Cinco de Mayo through the power of an innovative livestream production that is also fun, inclusive, interactive and purpose-driven," says actress and TV host Lizza Monet Morales, who is the creative partner for Altísimo Live! and is co-producing it through WFHN-TV, a platform she co-founded.
"LiveXLive is proud to support such a great cause and equally excited to bring an incredible lineup of talent to viewers all around the world in partnership with the great folks at Altisimo Live!," said Dermot McCormack, president of LiveXLive. "Live music continues to unite people as we work through these challenging times together."
Fashion designers Mario De la Torre, Carlos Marrero, and Raul Peñaranda, will also join the event to share how they are using their talent and unique designs in support of the pandemic relief effort. Some of their special edition farmworker-inspired designs will be available for purchase in support of the fund.
This historic livestream benefit will aim to raise $3 million – $5 at a time– for the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund and will include a jam-packed day of at-home, all-star performances, celebrity activations, comedy skits, and much more. Donations can be made on the Farmworkers' COVID- 19 Pandemic Relief website or by texting CINCO to 91999 to make your $5 donation to support farmworkers.
Justice for Migrant Women and Hispanics in Philanthropy created the Farmworkers' Pandemic Relief Fund in order to meet some of the community's basic needs. Money raised through this fundraising effort will be disbursed to farmworker-serving organizations around the U.S. and Puerto Rico to help provide food, formula, diapers, emergency financial assistance for medical needs and other support during this crisis. Organizations such as the Coalition of Florida Farmworker Organizations (FL), East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (Multi-state), Farmworker Association of Florida (FL), The United Farm Workers Foundation (CA, WA), Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noreste (PCUN) (OR), Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) (FL), Pathstone (Multi-state), NC Fields (NC), La Cooperativa Campesina de California (CA), Proteus, Inc. (Multi-state), Student Action with Farmworkers (NC), Telamon Corporation (Multi-state), UMOS (WI, MN) and La Union del Pueblo Entero (TX) have been named among the recipients from this fund who are providing the farmworker community members with much-needed aid.
LiveXLive has already streamed over 650 artists in the first two quarters of 2020 as compared to a total 300 artists total in the 2019 calendar year. Its inaugural Music Lives 48-hour nonstop global music festival garnered 50 million livestreams with an average of 200K concurrents and 3.6 billion video views for #musiclives on TikTok.
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
