LiveXLive Partners With Altisimo Live! To Live Stream The Star-Studded Music And Pop Cultural Festival Featuring Mana, Marc Anthony, Gloria Estefan, Sofia Vergara, Juanes, Edward James Olmos, Steve Aoki And More

Altisimo Live! Adds to Growing List of Charity Events Simulcasted On LiveXLive During COVID-19 As The Platform Becomes An Essential Streaming Partner