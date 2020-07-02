LiveXLive Partners With Global Pay-Per-View Platform FITE To Market And Cross Sell Events Together

LiveXLive Will Bring "LiveZone" Coverage to Select FITE Events and Both Companies Will Explore New Music, Sports and E-gaming Crossover Tentpole Events Promotions, Technology & Content Deals for Pay-Per-View Events Brings Opportunity to Drive All Lines of LiveXLive's Business including Subscriptions, Digital Ticketing, Merch, Ad-Based & Sponsor-Driven Viewing