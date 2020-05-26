LiveXLive Partners With Globally-Recognized DJ Kygo And Palm Tree Crew To Live Stream Golden Hour Festival And Debut Performance For Kygo's Third Studio Album "Golden Hour"

Combining Music, Meditation and Magic in a global live-stream with multi-genre music performances by Alan Walker, Jimmy Buffett, OneRepublic and Zac Brown LiveXLive is delivering the most unique experience from around the globe during COVID-19 and as the world slowly opens up