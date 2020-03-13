LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, today announced that its streaming music service "LiveXLive" has been recognized by PC Magazine as "one of the most complete streaming music services on the market today," and has received its Editors' Choice Award.
Combining LiveXLive's best-in-class livestreaming capabilities with the curatorial excellence of Slacker Radio -- acquired by LiveXLive in December 2017 -- the streaming music service brings recorded audio together with live and on-demand video. The unified offering, designed to create the ultimate personalized video, audio and social destination for music fans, was launched in May 2019.
"This award is a testament to the success of combining Slacker and LiveXLive into a unified app," said Rob Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "We know that our users love LiveXLive -- we see it in the length of their engagement -- so it's awesome to be acknowledged by PCMag as we hit important milestones in active subscriber numbers and add to our exclusive audio, video and original content offerings."
LiveXLive acquired Slacker Radio in December 2017 as part of a larger business strategy to become the dominant source for premium music in audio, livestreamed performances and on-demand video for a broad audience of music fans worldwide. Through its owned platform, social syndication and partnerships with companies such as Samsung, Tencent, Sinclair Media's STIRR, and Tesla, LiveXLive content reaches a diverse, global audience of active music consumers.
Accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to the home, LiveXLive brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. The company operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and livestreaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com.
