LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, has been recognized as one of the top 10 "Best Online Music Streaming Services for 2020" by PC Mag and named the 'Best for Curated Channels.' The recognition puts LiveXLive alongside other music streaming notables like Amazon Music, Apple Music, SiriusXM, Spotify and YouTube Music, which were each listed on PC Mag's power list.
PC Mag highlights LiveXLive's DJ-hosted 'Artist: DNA' station, featuring established artists like Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Lizzo and greats like Miles Davis, as one example of the company's superior curatorial efforts. LiveXLive's 1100+ curated channels provide meaningful discovery for both consumers and artists alike.
During the Covid-19 pandemic, artists Echosmith, Brandy Clark, and Hot Chelle Rae have seen success with 'Locked Down Playlists' featuring songs that keep them going during these crazy times. LiveXLive has also produced a viral compilation called 'Tiger King Radio,' 'Homeschooling Soundtrack' and bar-scene tracks 'Virtual Lounge' tailored to cultural moments in time.
New curated live streamed performances and interviews from LiveXLive's own original series like 'LiveZone,' 'LiveXLive Presents' and 'Music Lives' and live streamed partner events with iHeartMedia, Global Citizen are added daily. So far this year, LiveXLive has already tripled its live performances having streamed over 936 artists since January 1, 2020 as compared to 300 artists in calendar year 2019. It's also diversified its offering to include comedy, news, pop culture and will soon add thousands of world-renowned podcasts with its recent acquisition of PodcastOne, expected to close in June 2020. The company recently announced plans to expand into pay-per-view live stream events further adding to LiveXLive's continuously growing library of content available to its audience.
LiveXLive also puts curation in the hands of its audience. Listeners can customize each station by "liking" or "banning" songs or artists creating a unique collaborative effort to make the perfect station. Whether listening on LiveXLive.com, its mobile app, Smart TV apps or in the car, LiveXLive's unified audio-video-live stream offering delivers the ultimate personalized destination for video, audio, podcasts, and social.
"Curation is crucial to the enhanced user experience which we've been focused on for the LiveXLive platform," said Robert Ellin, Chairman and CEO of LiveXLive. "It's a testament to the excellence of the product we've built and we're proud to be listed among our contemporaries as an Editor's Choice pick in music streaming."
LiveXLive has invested in building a superior end-to-end platform for artists, fans and brands. Its platform gives music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views, to date, for #musiclives on TikTok for the 100+ performances that took place as part of the festival. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
