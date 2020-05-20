LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global digital media company focused on live entertainment, announced today that it has teamed with Grammy award-winning rapper and singer-songwriter Nelly and American R&B singer-songwriter Jeremih to kick off LiveXLive's new Artist Ambassador Program. These two artists have a combined reach of over 34.6 million followers on social media platforms.
"The music industry and how artists make money is ripe for reinvention, especially given the current concert and festival blackout," said LiveXLive Chairman and CEO Robert Ellin. "Our new Artist Ambassador Program puts creative and promotional power back into the artists' hands. We're excited to leverage our expanding platform with Nelly and Jeremih, and to collaborate with other music innovators to create more ways to entertain fans."
As part of the Artist Ambassador Program, LiveXLive and participating artists will develop, produce, market, distribute and monetize original content, including podcasts, short and long form content, and documentaries. LiveXLive will also share a percentage of LiveXLive's new paid subscriber revenue with the artists via a proprietary trackable platform, paid for the lifetime of the subscriber. The Company also plans to work with a strategically-selected artist roster to create new revenue streams, which is essential during this time when concerts, tours, and other in-person live performances are on hold.
Turnkey revenue streams that are part of the program include artists' merchandise sales, fan tips during live stream performances, digital meets-and-greets -- 1:1 video calls with artists and fans, virtual goods, pay-per-view and multi-day digital tours. LiveXLive's "LiveZone" series will also capture interviews and commentary as part of each performance.
"Partnering with LiveXLive is an opportunity to stay innovative, and reach my fans in new ways by delivering exclusive live music experiences and original content via the LiveXLive platform," Grammy Award-winning Artist Nelly said.
LiveXLive recently announced its entrance into the fast growing podcast industry with the acquisition of PodcastOne. PodcastOne generates over 2.1 billion downloads annually and produces over 350 episodes per week. PodcastOne's library of over 300 podcasts includes shows from Adam Carolla, Steve Austin, Shaquille O'Neal, Tip "T.I." Harris, Dr. Drew, Heather and Terry Dubrow, Kaitlyn Bristowe, LadyGang, Mike Tyson, Rich Eisen and many more.
The PodcastOne acquisition brings significant opportunity to cross-sell and cross-promote subscribers, advertisers, and sponsors as well as provide our collective artists and on-air talent with an expanded platform to increase their social media and online presence.
LiveXLive's unique offering of audio streaming, podcasts, live streaming, and on-demand video provides artists with an end-to-end music platform for creating, curating, promoting, and distributing content, while gaining valuable data & insights and new monetization opportunities from their social media followers, viewers and performances.
The artist program provides the musicians with technology and promotional marketing assets to use in their marketing and social channels, which drives their fans to a custom, branded landing page showcasing their original content, show dates, audio playlists, as well as a special subscription offer.
"I am excited to partner with LiveXLive to produce original content and stream live performances and break new ground with an expert in the business. In these times, it's important to find new ways, and platforms to reach my fans with my music," said R&B singer-songwriter Jeremih.
All live performances will simulcast on LiveXLive's site, apps, linear and social media channels, and all original content will be promoted within the LiveXLive platform to its 820K paid subscribers and millions of free users. Each artist will engage their own audiences to create awareness of their LiveXLive live-streamed performances and original content via fan clubs, websites, marketing databases, and crossposting to Facebook, as well as promotion on Twitch, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.
LiveXLive has already streamed over 936 artists since January 2020 as compared to 300 artists in total for 2019.
LiveXLive, accessible on the web as well as on devices from the car to home, brings music fans the best seat in the house for festivals, concerts and events worldwide, via a curated-by-people audio selection of millions of recorded songs, original programming segments comprised of live performances, podcasts, artist interviews, lifestyle segments, and show pilots. LiveXLive's streams are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs. LiveXLive operates a live events business and offers branded entertainment, content development, advertising, merchandising, and live streaming services. For more information about LiveXLive, please visit www.livexlive.com
About LiveXLive Media, Inc.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") is a global digital media company focused on live entertainment. The Company operates LiveXLive, the first 'live social music network', delivering premium livestreams, digital audio and on-demand music experiences from the world's top music festivals and concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, the Montreux Jazz Festival, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called 'Music Lives' with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 4.8 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive also gives audiences access to premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "may," "might," "will," "will likely result," "would," "should," "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "continue," "target" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including: the Company's reliance on one key customer for a substantial percentage of its revenue; the Company's ability to consummate the proposed acquisition of PodcastOne and the timing of the closing of the proposed transaction, including the risks that a condition to closing would not be satisfied within the expected timeframe or at all or that the closing of the proposed acquisition will not occur; the Company's ability to attract, maintain and increase the number of its users and paid subscribers; the Company identifying, acquiring, securing and developing content; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with certain financial and other covenants; the Company successfully implementing its growth strategy, including relating to its technology platforms and applications; management's relationships with industry stakeholders; the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; changes in economic conditions; competition; and other risks, uncertainties and factors including, but not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 24, 2019, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 7, 2020, and in the Company's other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Press Contact:
Factory PR
212.941.9934
live@factorypr.com
LiveXLive IR Contact:
310.529.2500
ir@livexlive.com