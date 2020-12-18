LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream The Virtual 2021 "iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One" On January 28

The Fourth Annual Event Will Feature All-New Performances and Stories from Billie Eilish and Foo Fighters Plus Musical Performances from Beck, The Black Keys, blink-182, Cage The Elephant, Coldplay, The Killers, Mumford & Sons, Muse, twenty one pilots and Weezer