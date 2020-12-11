Fan Favorite Categories: Quarantine Ditty, Best Cover, No Stage No Problem, Best Outdoor Performance...and more WINNERS INCLUDE CHARLIE PUTH, KATY PERRY, CARDI B, KEITH URBAN and MORE BTS WINS FAVORITE QUARANTEAM DJ D-Nice Awarded with The Lockdown MVP Award for Innovation and Creativity LiveXLive Breaks Over 100 Million Streams Year To Date with The Lockdown Awards