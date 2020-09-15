LAS VEGAS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LMBPN® Publishing, a global leader in digital book publishing, has signed a multi-project agency representation agreement with prominent literary manager Italia Gandolfo. With over twenty-five years of experience in film/entertainment and publishing, Gandolfo is the CEO and founder of Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Management (GH Literary) and CEO of books-to-film multimedia corporation Vesuvian Media Group (VMG). She will represent the dramatic rights in selected series written by leading author Michael Anderle, including his top-selling fan-favorite The Kurtherian® Gambit twenty-one book series and soon to publish twelve-book series The ATLANTICA Chronicles™, as well as the three-part series How To Be A Badass Witch™, Vigilante and Detective.
"Michael's fans have been clamoring for his books to be developed into film/television entertainment, and in response, we have sought the right partner to undertake this task," says Judith Anderle, Chief Commercial Officer at LMBPN. "We are pleased to partner with Italia Gandolfo to take the next step toward delivering on this fan request. Her years of experience in media, combined with her extensive network in film/tv, publishing, and talent representation, will ensure Michael's work is highlighted in the medium his fans have requested."
"We look to manage projects with strong potential to make an impact not only in the publishing marketplace but also in film and television," says Gandolfo. "Michael Anderle's characters implement justice, which speaks to most people. His work stands out for the ability to deliver entertaining storylines with an ardent and growing fanbase. This unique combination provides the entertaining escapism needed to translate from print to screen successfully."
Anderle's The Kurtherian Gambit, soon to be available in multi-voice audio through Graphic Audio™, and The ATLANTICA Chronicles series, for which audio rights were just awarded to Tantor Media, will be the first two series put forth to the visual arts industry by Gandolfo, followed by his three part series How To Be A Badass Witch, Vigilante and Detective.
About LMBPN® Publishing
Founded in 2015, LMBPN® is an industry leader in the digital sci-fi and urban fantasy genres. The company has gained a loyal global fan base that consistently propels LMBPN's books into Amazon.com, Inc. top ranks and has made founding author Michael Anderle a #1 ranked sci-fi author. LMBPN's digital catalog includes over seven hundred titles, many in the top 1,000 on Amazon.com*, and over two hundred titles on Audible.com* through LMBPN Audio, plus over two hundred titles licensed for audio through partners including Dreamscape Media*, Graphic Audio*, Recorded Books* and Tantor Media*, and Podium Audio*. The current series in the company's portfolio have sold over 4,000,000 books, and over a billion pages have been read on Amazon's Kindle Unlimited*.
Visit http://LMBPN.com or contact Judith.Anderle@LMBPN.com
About Italia Gandolfo
Gandolfo has over twenty-five years' media experience ranging from a top Hollywood Talent & Literary Agency, Publishing, Advertising, and Film. She began her career at Creative Artists Agency (CAA) during the tenure of Founder/CEO, Michael Ovitz. Gandolfo researched classified projects while coordinating and assembling development information (domestic and foreign) for talent agents, writers, directors, producers, actors etc., and was in charge of the agency's library of confidential screenplays and manuscripts. She later moved into the independent publishing arena as an acquisitions editor. Gandolfo is the founder and CEO of Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Management, a full-service literary and dramatic rights agency with a presence in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville, and Vesuvian Media Group, Inc., a books-to-film multimedia corporation. Visit Gandolfo Helin & Fountain Literary Management at https://ghliterary.com and Vesuvian Media Group, Inc. at https://vesuvianmedia.com
