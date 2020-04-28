SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Presidio Dance Theatre (PDT) has been one of many local Bay Area performing arts companies that has had to cancel upcoming events in light of the COVID-19 crisis. But PDT's resilient Artistic Director, Sherene Melania could not bring herself to cancel their most exciting upcoming outreach program event, Children's Day, when up to 6,000 bay area public school children typically gather each year at the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House to see excerpts from PDT's award winning show Dancing Across Cultures™.
On May 4, 2020 at 10:00am PST on YouTube Live, Melania, together with the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation, the San Francisco and Oakland Unified School Districts and with permission from the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House, will stream a virtual performance to students and families throughout the Bay Area and the international dance community. The one hour performance called Children's Day Live: United We Dance will be introduced by San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, and feature both live and pre-recorded dance performances from around the world including: Ireland, Ukraine, Italy, Azerbaijan, China, Hungary and more. The show will be available at this link: https://youtu.be/DEGfRZT-jis
Bringing together the international dance community supports Melania's greater mission of creating cultural change through the artistry of dance.
Melania was recently selected by the UNESCO Conseil International de la Danse (CID) as the founding President for the West Coast chapter of the United States, based in San Francisco. This newly formed entity called CID West will be the second chapter in the United States and one of only 80 chapters in the world. Melania and the Presidio Performing Arts Foundation hope to continue to use virtual events to unite artists throughout the West Coast and elevate their work to an international stage.
