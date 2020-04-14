CONFLUENCE, Pa., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Lane-Talane Holdings LLC- Confluence, PA was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation's oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Lane, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.
"As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation," stated Lane. "Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress."
Lane helps small businesses stay on top of the social and mobile marketing. It's a tidal wave that's inundating traditional marketing methods. If you don't have an effective strategy in today's competitive digital marketplace, it's difficult to stay afloat. He has a distinguished career as an executive-level sales professional known for the ability to meet and exceed customer expectations, leading to long-term relationships and increasing profitability.
Lane joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues il Affordable Care Act will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.
"I am proud to have Thomas Lane as part of our Leadership Council," stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. "He came to us highly recommended and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come."
Considering recent events, Marketing Trends and Effects from COVID-19 (Coronavirus)
statistical analysis results were very telling. We have seen a significant increase in social media activity during these times, with notable changes in total viewership, viewer engagement and unique users. MyBigSocial offers complementary "social media" assessments for small businesses.
Talane Holdings LLC operates and consults with small businesses in various market segments and locations throughout the USA.
