ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RenderSEO, a marketing technology company focused on local search announces its official partnership with Trustpilot today, one of the most trusted consumer review platforms.
RenderSEO stands out among local search platforms due to its exceptional capacity for customization, hands-on customer support, and a powerful API. On a mission to help enterprise brands and agencies thrive in the local space, RenderSEO is excited to offer their clients an integration with Trustpilot. Trustpilot's focus on trust and review credibility provides RenderSEO clients with confidence in their data as a reliable tool to monitor customer satisfaction. Recent research shows that 75% of consumers expect to be able to share feedback, and another 92% of consumers are actively reading those reviews before making purchase decisions. By simplifying the management of consumer reviews, Trustpilot is bringing trust back to their clients by enabling them to establish closer connections and relationships with consumers. With Trustpilot's 1.1 trillion reviews displayed in Google every year, this partnership grants RenderSEO clients access to customer reviews that they can use in real-time to help their business grow.
RenderSEO's Director of Partnerships, Melanie Leblanc, commented on the partnership, explaining, "Trustpilot is in the forefront of the review management industry, and we are excited to solidify this partnership. This will bring even more management capacity to our clients, making them both more effective and efficient." "RenderSEO is building an exciting client base who are great candidates for our platform," added Trustpilot's Peter Simpson, Head of Enterprise and Global Partnerships. "We're happy to form this partnership that will allow RenderSEO clients integrated access to the industry's most trusted reviews."
ABOUT RENDERSEO
RenderSEO is a marketing technology company with the power to get local businesses found via a one-of-a-kind platform. Launched in 2020, their team of industry experts came together with an important mission: to provide first-class service to clients of all sizes, including agencies and enterprise businesses alike. The RenderSEO technology has been strategically developed to help drive growth at the local level, and it is constantly evolving to stay ahead of industry changes and developments. By tailoring their technology to unique customer needs, RenderSEO helps turn online search into in-store sales. To learn more about RenderSEO, please visit http://www.renderseo.com.
ABOUT TRUSTPILOT
Trustpilot was founded in 2007 with a vision to create an independent currency of trust. Trustpilot is a digital platform that brings businesses and consumers together to foster trust and inspire collaboration. We are free to use, open to everybody and built on transparency. Trustpilot hosts reviews to help consumers shop with confidence, and deliver rich insights to help businesses improve the experience they offer. The more consumers use our platform and share their own opinions; the richer the insights we offer businesses; and the more opportunities they have to earn the trust of consumers, from all around the world. Over 120 million consumer reviews of businesses and products relating to over 530,000 domains have been posted on Trustpilot and those numbers are growing by more than one review per second. Trustpilot has over 700 employees and is headquartered in Copenhagen, with operations in London, Edinburgh, New York, Denver, Melbourne, Berlin and Vilnius. To learn more about Trustpilot, please visit http://www.trustpilot.com.
