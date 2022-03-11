HELSINKI, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced the launch of its application for iPad and Android tablet devices.

"We want our service to be available in every country, on every device and in every language," shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer. LocalBitcoins' service can be accessed on the web or via mobile or tablet app, and comes in 23 different languages.

LocalBitcoins prides itself on its global customer base and has always held inclusivity as one of its main focuses. "Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere" is all about inclusivity. "Our platform must not only be available worldwide, but also truly accessible and usable. Releasing the LocalBitcoins App for iPad and tablet users is simply another way we commit to this goal and promise," shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer.

About LocalBitcoins

Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.

