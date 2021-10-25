HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, LocalBitcoins, the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin marketplace has announced the launch of its new mobile application, available for Android users. The application is available worldwide and has already been downloaded by thousands of LocalBitcoins customers.
"During 2020 LocalBitcoins welcomed 1.7 million new customers from 189 countries - most using mobile devices", shared Jukka Blomberg, LocalBitcoins' Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new mobile app shows our commitment to our global user base and enforces LocalBitcoins' founding idea of Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere."
Key features on the LocalBitcoins app include:
- Buy and sell Bitcoin everywhere in an easy, fast and secure way
- Over 190 countries supported
- Almost all global currencies supported
- Over 100 different payment methods supported
- Bitcoin wallet free of charge
- High security along with biometric and two-factor authentication
- Low fees: No deposit fees, no transaction fees between users. A 1% escrow fee from advertisers and a withdrawal fee always based on Bitcoin blockchain fees.
- Fast and localized customer support: 24/7 customer support in 10+ languages
"Bringing Bitcoin Everywhere is all about inclusion and accessibility. We are continuously listening to the needs of our customers worldwide and constantly aiming to improve and evolve our service to fulfil those. Many of our customers had been hoping for a mobile app as an option and as a result, we developed one" continues Jukka Blomberg.
Efforts are now focused on releasing the app for iOS devices, with further updates to follow.
About LocalBitcoins Founded in 2012, LocalBitcoins is the world's leading peer-to-peer Bitcoin trading marketplace. Our mission is to promote financial inclusion by enabling people to buy, store, transfer and sell bitcoin in an easy, fast, and secure way — globally.
