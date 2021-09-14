MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocalPaper, whose alternative investment platform offers pre-funded, institutional-quality investments to accredited investors, recently launched a new fine art investment opportunity. Created in partnership with Lio Malca, a renowned art collector and dealer based out of New York City, the offering provides investors a new way to diversify their portfolios; Malca personally sourced the artworks and LocalPaper's principals pre-vetted and invested alongside investors. The offering included artwork by renowned artists, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Keith Haring, George Condo, Kenny Scharf and a selection of emerging artists.
Fine art's historically low correlation to the stock and real estate markets makes investing in art an ideal diversification strategy. However, the barriers of entry have long been high and opaque. Successful investment in the art world requires deep industry knowledge and large amounts of capital.
To disrupt this paradigm, LocalPaper adapted its strategy and success in the real estate asset class, partnering with Malca to allow platform users to invest directly in a portfolio of contemporary art. Investors can rely on Malca's expertise to provide valuation, curation and sourcing in fine art.
"Our philosophy is that you shouldn't have to be an expert to successfully invest in art," said Joel Eidelstein, managing partner of LocalPaper. "We're proud to be able to give accredited investors the opportunity to directly invest in spectacular artwork, curated by a true expert and managed professionally. The incredible response we've seen thus far is clear validation of the demand."
In the coming months, LocalPaper will regularly launch new art and real estate investments.
