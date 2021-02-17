MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loffler Companies announced today that it will move its corporate headquarters to St. Louis Park, MN by the end of 2021. The new location, at 3745 Louisiana Ave. S., is adjacent to the new Southwest Light Rail Transit (under construction) and the Cedar Lake Trail bike and walking path. The move is a coming home for Jim Loffler who started Loffler Companies with his wife Darcy, in St. Louis Park, 35 years ago. The company will continue to maintain a presence in Bloomington at the Loffler Business Center.
"Loffler's return to St. Louis Park brings them full circle and moves this site into the future as a creative, mixed-use site," said St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano. "We are excited to work with Loffler on developing creative housing solutions that will bring the area to even greater promise."
The move will bring together over 500 employees who are currently spread out among five separate locations in three different buildings at the company's Bloomington campus, providing copiers, printers, managed print services, document management software, IT services, cloud solutions, unified communications, business security systems, and on-site managed FM services.
"We had simply outgrown our current warehouse needs. Because of the shortage of industrial space within the 494 loop, we started taking a more open view of available options. When we saw the 13-acre former Sam's Club property we realized we could bring all five of our Bloomington spaces into one. This allows our entire team to work better together, and improve collaboration and efficiency to better serve our clients, employees partners and community. The modern and vibrant facility will help us showcase our advanced capabilities, highlight our incredible employees, and have a little fun while we are at it," explained Jim Loffler, Founder and CEO, Loffler Companies. "What a great way to transition into the next 35 years, with our entire team of professionals under one roof."
"The office climate is changing, and we believe it is the perfect time to take a fresh look at how we can best work together," explained Danielle Loffler, Corporate Real Estate Manager, Loffler Companies. "The new space will focus on collaborative areas, employee flexibility, access to outdoor space, public transportation and other amenities that will foster our culture and create a better work-life balance for Loffler employees."
"The City of Bloomington and the community have been great partners of ours and will continue to be an important part of our success," Loffler added, "We appreciate our long relationship with the city and their role in helping Loffler Companies be an Upper Midwest business success story."
Over the years, Loffler has done a great job in researching and managing investments in its facilities. "It was time for us to take the next step forward," Neil Lee, Loffler CFO said. "After a thorough analysis, we determined that the opportunity was right to bring the entire organization into one location."
"Loffler's repositioning of the vacant Sam's Club site as their central office and warehouse location will revitalize an underutilized property in the city," said Karen Barton, City of St. Louis Park's community development director. "Loffler's plans fit perfectly with the city's vision for use of this premier property that is within walking distance of the future Louisiana Avenue Station for Southwest Light Rail Transit and the Historic Walker Lake district. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."
Loffler Companies has been recognized for 10 years as a Top Workplace by the Star Tribune, based on employee surveys. Just recently Loffler Companies also earned the coveted National Top USA Workplace, along with the Culture Excellence Award, which recognizes organizations for continuous improvement and encouragement of new ideas throughout an organization.
For the past five years, Loffler has been recognized as one of the top 150 IT Managed Service providers in the United States by CRN, a brand of the Channel Company. In addition, Loffler Companies earned the Inc. 500 award as one of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for 10 consecutive years. For ten years Loffler has been named a Star Tribune "Top Workplace" as well as being named to Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal's "Best Places to Work" for four years.
Loffler's offerings include Multi-Functional Copiers & Printers, IT Solutions, Managed Print Services, Unified Communications, Business Security Systems, Document Management and Workflow and People-Based Managed Services for mail centers and copy centers. For more information about Loffler Companies, visit us online at http://www.loffler.com, or contact us via email at information@loffler.com.
