CINCINNATI, Ohio, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- London Computer Systems (LCS), developer of Rent Manager® property management software and other business-critical technologies, has won a coveted Tech 100 Award from HousingWire magazine. The Rent Manager team was recognized for orchestrating two events, TechConnect and the 2021 Rent Manager User Conference, designed to connect property managers with technology solutions that make them more successful.
PropTech propelled property managers forward during the height of the pandemic with resources including online payments, digital communications, and virtual leasing. These tools and others were lifelines during lockdown, and have since ushered in a new, more automated era of property management. LCS harnessed that power through its industry-leading Rent Manager Integrations Program, and planned TechConnect around that innovation.
On March 23rd, 2021, more than 200 property management professionals connected with industry experts for our first-ever TechConnect event. This virtual networking round table enabled Rent Manager's customers, employees, and integrated technology providers to share stories, questions, and discuss the tech resources that helped them tackle pressing operational needs during the height of the pandemic. Due to the success of the event, LCS hosted TechConnect again this year, on March 22nd.
After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 Rent Manager User Conference (RMUC), we received countless customer and partner inquiries about when the next conference would take place. RMUC.21 was held November 9th–12th, 2021 at the world-famous Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado. With live events still being uncertain in the early months of 2021, the attendee goal was originally set at 800 participants. We ultimately hosted 1,019 attendees, sponsors, and industry experts (18% over goal) at The Broadmoor. As part of the experience, we created a full trade show event that gave our 52 sponsors the opportunity to showcase their capabilities to Rent Manger customers from across the country. We plan to create the same opportunities for connection at RMUC.22, taking place October 24th–27th at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida.
"As the only program in the industry that highlights tech innovation, Tech100 is truly a special honor for these organizations that span across every aspect of the housing economy," said HW Media Editor in Chief, Sarah Wheeler. "These companies are continuing to raise the bar in supporting a more efficient, accessible, and sustainable housing economy and each year continues to be more competitive than the last."
The Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a comprehensive list of the most pioneering and impactful companies working toward solutions for the problems that real estate professionals face every day.
