MEADVILLE, Pa., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Tom": a lighthearted narrative about self-confidence that follows Little Tom, who grows to accept who he is even when the rest of the farm treats him badly. "Little Tom" is the creation of published author Lonetta Pitcher, a brilliant storyteller of wondrous works.
Pitcher shares, "Meet Little Tom, a young turkey who lives on a farm. He is smaller than the other turkeys and just plain brown. On the farm are some pigs, goats, cows, sheep, and, of course, chickens! This wasn't an ordinary farm where all the animals were kept in their own separate pens. On this farm they all lived in the barn together, and the young animals would play together.
"One day, when Little Tom was being picked on by the others, he questioned why God would make him plain brown and boring. He even asks Farmer Chad, hoping that he would understand him! To Little Tom's surprise it seems like he does, and he tells him that God has a plan for him. He can't imagine what that could be but thinks about it whenever he would feel sad and lonely. Little does he know that one day soon he is going to find out just what the plan is.
"Tom wakes up one morning and realizes that he is no longer plain and just had to trust that God has a purpose for him after all and learns a valuable lesson that even the smallest of us can be used in a mighty way!"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lonetta Pitcher's new book is an inspirational children's story that will teach the young hearts to appreciate themselves and to trust in God's plan no matter how many challenges they face.
View a synopsis of "Little Tom" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Little Tom" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Little Tom," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing