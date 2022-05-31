Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for Ohio's capital city, unveils its summer campaign, "Long. Live. Summer!" featuring some of the city's most prominent residents as ambassadors, inviting visitors and locals to see the city as they know and love it through their personalized itineraries.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Experience Columbus, the destination marketing organization for Ohio's capital city, is excited to welcome visitors this summer and inspire them to make the most of every moment during a trip to Columbus with the sentiment of Long. Live. Summer! A calendar full of summer festivals, live music and events returning for the first time since the pandemic, outdoor activities from kayaking to biking, and hundreds of rooftop patios and al fresco dining experiences await.
The nationwide interest in summer travel is back in full-force this year. According to a recent Longwoods International study, 92 percent of Americans plan to travel in the next six months. Rising gas prices are causing some travelers to choose destinations closer to home or ones within driving distance. Columbus, a one-day's drive for more than half of the U.S. population, is the perfect option for a weekend road trip or weeklong vacation.
"The world is ready to travel again and enjoy the annual festivities that make summer so special," said Sarah Townes, chief marketing and innovation officer for Experience Columbus. "We could not be more excited to see our vibrant city come to life again this summer and to invite locals and visitors from across the country to live for summer with us. We've partnered with several of Columbus' most notable residents to bring the city's Live Forward spirit to life and provide an insider's guide to Columbus for visitors of all ages and interests."
Experience Columbus Like a Local
Experience Columbus has tapped prominent city residents, including Jeni Britton, founder and chief creative officer of Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Coyote Peterson, Emmy Award-winning host of YouTube's Brave Wilderness, and Top Chef Season 18 contestant Avishar Barua, to serve as ambassadors this summer. These local guides will introduce visitors to their favorite Columbus attractions, shops and restaurants. Behind-the-scenes videos, podcasts and itineraries will take visitors into their homes and to hidden gems throughout the city. Joining Jeni, Coyote, and Avishar are:
- Darsy Amaya, entrepreneur and jewelry designer behind White Canvas Designs
- CM Campbell, comic artist and Columbus College of Art & Design assistant professor
- Edwaard Liang, artistic director of Ballet Met
- Franz Lyons, bass player for Turnstile
- Lubna Najjar, entrepreneur, fashion designer behind HER Denim and president of the Columbus Fashion Council
- Rosemarie Rossetti, Ph.D., a leading disability inclusion expert
- And more coming later this summer
Beginning May 31, 2022, visitors can tune into season three of Live Forward Live, Experience Columbus' podcast, to learn more about why the ambassadors chose Columbus to be their home and headquarters to their companies, how Columbus has supported them and what they love most about the city.
Celebrate the Return of Festival Season & Summer Concerts
After a two-year hiatus, Columbus is thrilled to welcome back visitors for its full slate of signature summer events, including the Midwest's largest Pride celebration, Stonewall Columbus Pride (June 17-18) and largest Independence Day celebration, Red, White & BOOM! (July 1). Nearly every weekend, visitors will enjoy festivals such as the Columbus Arts Festival (June 10-12), Jazz & Rib Fest (July 22-24), Festival Latino (August 13-14), and more.
The city will also unveil a brand-new event on Aug. 20, 2022, in Bicentennial Park downtown. CBUS Soul Fest is a celebration of Black culture, music, art, food and more produced in partnership with Experience Columbus and the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department. The one-day event builds upon the CBUS Soul platform that launched in February.
Visitors can also enjoy live music outdoors throughout the summer at Columbus Commons, the city's premier outdoor music venue in the heart of downtown. Pack a picnic and bring your own blanket or chair down and enjoy free headliners like The Beach Boys (May 26) and Sheryl Crow (June 10) and series like the Columbus Symphony's Picnic with the Pops.
Get Outdoors with the Columbus Outdoor Trails Pass
Another great way to get outdoors and explore is with the Columbus Outdoor Trails Pass, a GPS-enabled and easy-to-use pass that features 22 different outdoor experiences around the Columbus region. The digital pass inspires residents and visitors to hike, bike, jog or even paddle their way through all the trails and be entered into a monthly giveaway for a $100 gift card to Columbus businesses and restaurants.
And of course, warmer weather and more daylight mark the return of patio season. In Columbus there are more than 15 rooftop bars where guests can enjoy craft beer and cocktails, city views and sunsets al fresco, from Lumin Skybar to Lincoln Social Rooftop and from Budd Dairy Food Hall to BrewDog Franklinton.
Start planning your perfect summer getaway at ExperienceColumbus.com/LiveForward.
About Columbus
Columbus is a city unlike any other. Vibrant and alive, Ohio's capital is known for its open attitude, smart style and entrepreneurial spirit. Columbus' blend of neighborhoods, dynamic nightlife, noteworthy music scene, arts and culinary experiences, events, attractions and accommodations are all made unforgettable by the diversity of its outgoing locals who eagerly await and warmly welcome visitors. Free travel guides, maps, online booking and detailed information are available at http://www.ExperienceColumbus.com. Visitor information is also available on Facebook: Facebook.com/ExperienceColumbus, Twitter: @ExpCols and Instagram: @ExperienceColumbus.
