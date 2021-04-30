CLEVELAND, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Integrity Energy is re-launching PriceToCompare.com, its residential energy marketplace, with a brand-new look and feel. The refreshed site provides a free and effortless browsing experience to streamline your online energy browsing, bringing a clean, modern experience into the evolving online energy shopping industry.
The rebrand features an attractive, playful refresh of the site, including a completely new logo and brand colors, ruby, orange and gold. More than just good looks, the easy-to-use rate comparison tool has been updated with a fast-loading interface that makes it easier than ever to compare, select and sign up for new energy plans.
Additionally, PriceToCompare.com now offers helpful information and buyers' guides to home energy shopping under their new 'Resources' and 'How It Works' sections, including full educational articles on the supplier switching process, energy deregulation, and how to find the right energy plan.
The site is developed and supported by the team at Integrity Energy, a long-standing commercial energy brokerage dedicated to providing competitive energy rates to small- and medium-size businesses across the United States.
"Integrity Energy understands that energy shopping can be a confusing process. That's why we've always been committed to educating and empowering business owners to make the best decisions about their energy choices. Now, we want to extend that same empowerment to homeowners through Price To Compare", said Integrity Energy & Price To Compare co-founder, Mike Naughton.
Home budgeters and anyone interested in lowering their electricity and natural gas bills can head over to Price To Compare's new energy price comparison tool and explore energy plan options available in their area. More information can be found at: https://www.pricetocompare.com/
About Integrity Energy
Integrity Energy is a Cleveland-based commercial energy brokerage that offers highly competitive natural gas and electricity plans to small-to-medium size businesses across the country. It was founded with the mission to empower business owners to make the best, most-informed decisions regarding their energy purchases in order to protect their bottom lines from unexpected energy market swings. With over 40,000 customers served and partnerships with over 30 major energy suppliers, it is one of the largest commercial energy brokerage firms in the United States.
About PriceToCompare.com
PriceToCompare.com launched in 2019 as a subsidiary of Integrity Energy. Powered by the 10+ years of industry expertise and expert supplier pricing of its parent brand, Price To Compare provides homeowners with the ultimate energy shopping experience. From its robust educational resources to its sleek online price comparison tool, Price To Compare makes it simple to learn and save more on electricity and natural gas bills.
Contact info:
Name: Michael Sancin
Organization: Price To Compare
Address: 5711 Grant Avenue, Cleveland OH 44105
Email: communications@pricetocompare.com
