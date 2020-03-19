IRONDALE, Ala., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus outbreak affects an increasing number of people around the world, many dioceses and parishes have taken the extraordinary measure of cancelling the celebration of public Masses. In other cases, they have dispensed the elderly and those with health issues from their Sunday obligation.
"During this extraordinary time in which people around the world are experiencing so much fear and anxiety, I invite Catholics and people around the world to tune into EWTN for live broadcasts of the Mass at 8 a.m. ET every day from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama," said EWTN Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Michael P. Warsaw. [Encores air at noon ET, 7 p.m. ET, and midnight ET]. "The mission of EWTN is to bring the light of Christ to a world starved for Truth. My prayer is that, during these dark days, people will be able to find hope through our programming."
Watch on TV or streaming live here. Missed the live stream? Get today's daily readings and homily at this link.
The Mass can also be heard via EWTN's radio affiliates, on SIRIUS/XM Channel #130, online at this link, and live on EWTN's Facebook page at 8 a.m. ET here.
Click here to quickly discover the channel on which to find EWTN on your local cable or satellite provider, and here to find the television schedule. Note: While on the aforementioned television schedule link, viewers outside the U.S. should click on "United States" to see a drop down menu of EWTN's TV schedules via satellites around the world. Click here to find the EWTN Radio schedule.
In addition to the Mass, EWTN has begun offering viewers the opportunity for Adoration of Our Lord, both on-air and on social media, via a live feed from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale. In the U.S., adoration will immediately follow the Chaplet of Divine Mercy at approximately 3:20 p.m. ET and remain on-air for about 10 minutes. However, viewers can adore Our Lord from 8 a.m. ET (just after daily Mass) to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, via EWTN's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ewtnonline
For all of the myriad ways to access EWTN, please go to EWTN Everywhere. Our family of news and social media sites includes EWTN's Facebook page, which frequently broadcasts various programs, including the Mass and other devotionals, as well as links to other helpful resources.
Editor's Note: Dioceses or parishes who would like to share EWTN's daily Mass on their Facebook page are welcome to send an email with this request to dcowden@ewtn.com. We will be happy to set up a crossposting relationship. Diocesan Communications Directors who would like to embed an EWTN player on their websites in order to stream Daily Mass should contact their respective EWTN Marketing Manager or twenzel@ewtn.com. The EWTN player is also available to Diocesan Communications Directors in Spanish. Please contact wcordova@ewtn.com for details.
