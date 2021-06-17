LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Local, listener supported, non-commercial radio station, WJIE, 'Where Jesus is Exalted!' continues to make reaching the community around them their mission. Recently launching their new website, the transformation took place in an effort to inform listeners as well as encourage their participation and support.
Broadcasting contemporary Christian music, WJIE has brought family-friendly Christian radio to the greater Louisville community for 30 years. Hoping to connect their listeners with one another, the local community, and to Christ, they proudly proclaim the Good News of the Gospel on the air. Hatfield Media ensured the purpose statement and fundraising resources were available on the front page and placed the 'Give' and 'Listen Now' buttons in the header, making both the purpose of the site and its goals unmistakable. "Along with following best web development practices and SEO, the website is both highly accessible and very easy to find online," said Hatfield Back-End Developer, Mark Russ.
WJIE wanted a website that would be an informative resource to the public about what was taking place in the community. The website embodies a consistent, clean, look and feel, making it easy for their listeners to inquire about current events, make a donation to the station, or listen live. "The website has become easier for people to navigate. We made something uncomplicated that wouldn't overwhelm the listener," said Troy. "Family-friendly Christian radio, that's what we want to be known for."
Working hard to ensure the site was optimized for a good user experience across all devices and screen sizes, the Hatfield team took care to honor WJIE's vision throughout the design and development of the new website. "One of my favorite features of the website is the 'Listen Now' button," said Mark. "Integrated into the header, it is both prominent and accessible from any page. I also really like the calendar integration and how we've hosted it."
"We try to stick to the heart of WJIE - exalting the name of Jesus," said Troy. "We want to be sure people hear it continuously throughout the day. As WJIE grows, we want to continue to grow and have an impact, especially through prayer." Ultimately, WJIE would like to expand their reach to communities they presently aren't even touching through additional stations. A ministry at its core, the thing that distinguishes WJIE is that they're local - they're here. "More than family-friendly Christian radio, WJIE works hard to improve local communities. The hand they have in various ministries and programs conveys the excellence they strive for," said Hatfield Media's Back-End Developer, Mark Russ.
