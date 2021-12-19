Scan the QR code to view all the excellent works from the VR exhibition

Scan the QR code to view all the excellent works from the VR exhibition

 By Visual China Group

SHANGHAI, Dec. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest ended officially on December 20.

The contest aims to manifest the cultural charm, technological strength of Shanghai in the post-pandemic era, and further promote cultural exchanges and cooperation between Shanghai and the world.

A total of 3,617 photographs were collected domestically and 15,049 photographs were received from the international entry.

Sponsored by Visual China Group's subsidiary Shanghai Yuezhi Network Technology Co., Ltd. and co-sponsored by 500px, the "Looking to the future" post-pandemic photography contest won the support fund of "Chinese Culture Go Global" in Shanghai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/looking-to-the-future-post-pandemic-photography-contest-held-successfully-in-shanghai-301447893.html

SOURCE Visual China Group

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.