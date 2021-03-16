BALTIMORE, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Name Experts LLC., a boutique.COM domain name brokerage firm, announces the exclusive representation of the super-premium, global domain asset, LOOP dot com. Name Experts has set an initial offer deadline of Wednesday March 31, 2021.
Loop.com had been in continuous use for many years. Recently, the owner completed a rebrand and no longer has a use for this domain name. As a result, this asset is now available for your next global brand initiative. According to .com domain name expert Joe Uddeme, "LOOP.com is short, brandable and super-easy to remember, making it extremely attractive to brands around the World.
The keyword "LOOP" receives on average, 422,000 global searches per month, and has a stable organic profile with backlinks and authority. Uses for this global, beachfront real-estate include: Technology, Finance, Health, SAAS, and many other broad uses.
Terms of Sale:
This is a domain-name-only, acquisition. Please consult DNJournal.com for historical sales pricing. All transactions will close using Escrow.com and will required an executed contract by all parties. All offers should be submitted in writing addressed to this email.
