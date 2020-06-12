Lord Finesse Remixes And Reimagines Classic Motown Songs For Inspired New Album, 'Motown State of Mind,' Due June 26 Via Motown/UMe

LEGENDARY HIP-HOP PRODUCER AND RAPPER REINTERPRETS SONGS BY DEBARGE, EDDIE KENDRICKS, THE JACKSON 5, MARVIN GAYE, MICHAEL JACKSON, SISTER'S LOVE AND SWITCH REMIX OF MARVIN GAYE'S "I WANT YOU" AVAILABLE TO STREAM NOW