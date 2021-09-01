SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Orion Labs, Inc., the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers, today announced Los Angeles Animal Specialty Emergency and Rehabilitation (LAASER) selected Orion to provide team communication and support for organizational productivity in a dynamic veterinary environment.
LAASER is an integrative specialty medical center in Glassell Park, CA (Los Angeles) offering the community a broad array of services in a brand new, state-of-the-art facility. The facility currently provides 24/7 emergency care, internal medicine, critical care, rehabilitation/integrative medicine, and advanced diagnostics and procedures.
Opening its doors in mid-September 2021, LAASER is committed to incorporating the latest, most advanced technology to best serve its team members and customers. The clinic selected Orion's voice-first, multimodal collaboration platform, which allows their staff to communicate with voice, text, photos, videos, and files on their smartphone devices. LAASER will also use Orion's Onyx devices, a smart push-to-talk (PTT) wearable, enabling staff to stay heads up and hands free. All staff will have real-time access to veterinarians, registered veterinary technicians, assistants, and front desk personnel at all times.
"We are excited to leverage Orion's PTT 2.0 collaboration technology to connect each member of our team as they work to put pet parents and their pets first," said David Liss, Chief Operating Officer of LAASER. "Our veterinary staff need Orion's always-on, voice-first communication to provide the highest quality of care while overseeing the efficient operation of exam rooms and equipment. Orion ensures our staff is connected, compliant, and safe — no matter where they are."
LAASER staff will use Orion's high-quality audio PTT 2.0 to communicate with unlimited dynamic group creation, 1:1 talk modes, and instant mass communication capabilities. Orion's intelligent language translation workflows will translate between English and Spanish so each staff member receives communications in their native language. Orion's PTT 2.0 platform translates over 60 languages ensuring workers are always understood and informed.
"Orion's intelligent collaboration platform supports frontline workforces in dynamic, complex industries such as transportation, logistics, retail, health care, hospitality and more as they implement digital transformation strategies to take frontline communication into the future," said Greg Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Orion. "Orion is the ideal communication and collaboration solution to support LAASER's new cutting-edge facility and their complex, dynamic operations. I am pleased to welcome LAASER as Orion's newest veterinary medicine customer."
About Orion Labs, Inc.
Orion is the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers by enabling real-time team communication, process automation, location mapping, and access to enterprise systems to improve workforce productivity, safety and compliance, and customer engagement.
Orion was recently named a Top 10 Intelligent Transport Systems Solution Provider for 2021 by Logistics and Transportation Review, a Top 10 Industrial IoT Solution Provider 2020 by Manufacturing Technology Insights, and an IDC Innovator. Orion holds 28 patents that support its award-winning solutions. The company is headquartered in San Francisco and backed by leading investors. For more information, visit http://www.orionlabs.io.
