BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Joey Zhou, teleivision host and founder of the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), interviewed prominent artist and international art curator Marisa Caichiolo at the opening night benefit at the LA Art Show on January 19, 2022. The evening benefited St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, supported by model and actress Kaia Gerber.
This year's LA Art Show featured a new DIVERSEartLA exhibition curated by Caichiolo, with an ecological and environmental perspective. The goal was to examine how the environment is represented in art and how humanity's place in the world is depicted. The purpose was to open a dialogue about global climate change and the future we face. "One of the most powerful things about art, said Marisa, is that it brings people together and transforms the way we communicate. The goal of DIVERSEartLA 2022 is to view this sector of art and to show it through ecological glasses."
"Our engagement with museums and institutions this year," said Caichiolo, "includes projects with Dox Contemporary in Prague/Czech Center New York and The General Consulate of The Czech Republic in Los Angeles; MUSA Museum of the Arts of the University of Guadalajara and MCA Museum of Environmental Science; Museum of Fine Arts of Tandil (MUMBAT) & Museum of Nature and Science Antonio Serrano of Entre Rios, Argentina; Museum of Nature of Cantabria, Spain; Skid Row communities; Torrance Art Museum; Raubtier Productions & Unicus."
Ms. Caichiolo plans and curates international art exhibitions and has made significant contributions to the art world with the support of the charity organization she founded called Building Bridges Art Exchange.
Mr. Zhou also arranged an international exchange by video conference between Marisa Caichiolo and LABA Blue-chip artist Jiannan Huang, who was located at his art studio in Beijing, China. They were able to communicate during the interview, and she was able to answer Huang's questions about her new exhibition. Joey gave Huang a virtual tour of the exhibit by cell phone to enjoy some of the show.
Jiannan Huang is one of the world's finest artists, specializing in Chinese ink and oil painting. He is ranked third on the 2020 Hurun China Art List and 19th on the Hurun Global List, with art sales of $29 million. Huang ranked second on Artron.Net's 2020 Art Auction Market Ranking. Artron.Net is the world's leading Chinese art website and China's largest art service platform. Recently two of Huang's paintings were appraised at over one million dollars; "Inexhaustible" valued at $1,450,000 and "The Flower of Youth" valued at $1,150,000. His artwork continues to attract high prices in the auction market.
Jiannan Huang holds several positions, Director of the Chinese Traditional Culture Promotion Association, Overseas Art Adviser for the "Olympic Cheers" organizing committee for the Beijing Olympics, member of the French National Artists Committee, art consultant for the World Low Carbon Cities Alliance, and France's Jiny City Gold Medal Honorary Citizen. He was awarded the title of "Earl" by the Indonesian Royal Family and the "Royal Sacred Knight of Constantine" from Italy. In 2020, Huang was invited by the LABA International Art Festival Organizing Committee to participate in the LABA International Art Festival as a Blue-chip artist. Last year, he was awarded an honorary membership into the Royal Society of St. George, California.
The LA Art Show is one of the largest contemporary art shows in the United States, with an array of galleries, artwork, new media, and trendsetting technologies. The show attracts an elite selection of national and international galleries, acclaimed artists, curators, design professionals, art lovers, and discerning collectors. As Los Angeles emerges as a global epicenter for art, the LA Art Show provides visitors with an international art experience featuring painting, sculpture, works on paper, art installations, photography, performance art, design works, video, digital art, and cutting-edge new technologies.
The opening night was hosted by Kaia Gerber, a model and actress who is most interested in fashion, art, literature, and culture. She enjoys doing charity work and supporting children's charities like St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Gerber is the daughter of model Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.
About LABA
The LABA is a new initiative to promote the arts in Beverly Hills and local areas, including an art festival in 2021-2022. It was founded by Joey Zhou and his team of founding partners with expertise in art, fashion, education, entertainment, and international business. Together, they create new opportunities that bring art, fashion, business, charities, and the local community for collaboration and building distinctive and beneficial relationships.
