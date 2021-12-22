SANTA MONICA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The award ceremony was hosted by Princess Karen Cantrell, Chairman of the LABA International Art Festival. Cantrell introduced the prominent artist and international art curator Marisa Cauchiolo, founder of the Building Bridges Art Exchange, a non-profit organization. Ms. Cauchiolo plans and curates international art exhibitions and has made significant contributions to the art world with the support of the Building Bridges Art Exchange charity organization.
Dr. James Daichendt, a member of the Presidium of the Jury of the LABA International Arts Festival, presented Ms. Cauchiolo with the LABA Icon Charity Award. Later, Cauchiolo gave a passionate acceptance speech, saying, "Building Bridges Art Exchange will continue to make contributions to the world of art."
Other attendees included artists Lidia Rubinstein, Eduardo Rubinstein, Petra Eiko, and Kayla Broberg. The LABA International Art Festival was represented by founder Joey Zhou and jury members Dr. James Daichendt and Harrison Engle.
In Addition, celebrated artist Mr. Xinyong Wang was presented with the LABA Icon Charity Award. Wang was recommended to the Art Festival by Mr. Jiannan Huang, the first recipient of the Blue-Chip Artist Award presented by the LABA International Art Festival. Huang is a world-renowned artist, ranked 19th in the world on the Hurun Global Art List 2020 and ranked third on the China Art List 2020.
Mr. Xinyong Wang is a masterful artist living in America who has produced an innovative style in painting and calligraphy for more than 20 years. His artistic creations reflect the integration of Eastern and Western cultures, a rich pluralism, and his independent style. Mr. Wang has successfully held art exhibitions, lectures, and exchanges in Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Santa Fe, Taos, and at the J. Wayne Stark Gallery located at Texas A&M University, among other locations. Wang is also the vice director of the Culture and Art Committee of the Jiangsu General Chamber of Commerce and has been committed to promoting Sino-US cultural and art exchanges for many years.
Due to the pandemic, Mr. Wang could not attend the event to accept the award, and Harrison Engle received the award on his behalf. During the ceremony, Mr. Engle and Mr. Wang held a video conference. Mr. Wang gave a brief acceptance speech. Mr. Wang's wife, a university professor of landscape design, Dr. Zhao, said, "I'm very proud that my husband has received such an important honor along with other internationally renowned artists. I will continue to support my husband's efforts and work with him to contribute to the public welfare of art." Dr. Zhao's congratulatory speech brought the award ceremony to a climax and brought the two cities of Los Angeles and Nanjing closer together.
Joey Zhou, the founder of the LABA International Art Festival, held a video conference with Mr. Jiannan Huang. Mr. Zhou asked Mr. Huang why he recommended Mr. Wang for this honor. Huang stated that he does not shy away from applauding younger artists. He believes that young artists should also actively participate in world charity activities. Mr. Huang hoped that Mr. Wang's award would inspire younger artists to participate in public welfare and charity activities. Mr. Huang also congratulated Mr. Wang again for his award.
About the Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA) and the LABA Los Angeles International Art Festival
The Los Angeles Beverly Arts (LABA), the Los Angeles International Art Festival, and the Beverly Arts Online Exhibition feature artists from all over the world who have come together to display their work in a virtual gallery exhibition. Visitors can visit the exhibit at any time and enjoy the artwork of some of the world's most talented and unique artists who have been chosen to participate in this event. For more information, visit the Los Angeles Beverly Arts.
