SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lotus Rising International, a nonprofit organization that advocates for the well-being of children exploited by sex slavery and trafficking, announced its official partnership with Vice Squad Franchise, a crime drama television show spanning the globe, exploring the lives of select groups of dedicated detectives as they take down a web of dangerous international human trafficking rings.
"We are excited to announce a global partnership between the Vice Squad Franchise and Lotus Rising International to join the fight against trafficking," said K. Cornell Kellum, Vice Squad creator and executive producer. "Lotus Rising International will be featured in the Vice Squad motion picture and also in the Los Angeles-based series, with Lotus Rising CEO Maria Aparis serving as an on-set technical advisor."
Always a visionary, Kellum strives to create, develop and produce television and film projects that make a difference in the world, tackling complex issues such as human and sex trafficking, corruption, homelessness, and social injustice.
With filming beginning in 2022, the Vice Squad Franchise will combine real-life law enforcement cases as the basis for the stories told throughout the season. The Vice Squad television series will span 12 cities in the United States and internationally in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Spain and Canada. The series will share multiple storylines, including crossover episodes, and showcase actual stories of individuals affected by child exploitation issues. Vice Squad's mission is to communicate important stories, motivate the general public to see the world differently and help raise awareness.
"We are most excited about working with Maria because of her energy and dedication to this cause," Kellum said. "We based our show around this global issue, and she is expanding our reach and education regarding trafficking." This partnership will allow for better insight and storytelling, essential to educate the public and make a lasting difference. Aparis will also serve as an associate producer and join the Los Angeles cast as Dr. Sophia Butler.
"We are thrilled to be working with the production of Vice Squad," Aparis said. "Kevin's vision and approach are both inspiring and crucial to bring forth the awareness and awakening to these crimes against humanity."
For more information on Lotus Rising, visit lotusrisinginternational.org.
About Lotus Rising
Lotus Rising International is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that advocates for the well-being of children exploited by sex slavery and trafficking. Our primary focus is "Rescue, Recovery and Reclaim." We support rescue missions, provide holistic recovery programs and assist survivors by creating opportunities for continued education.
Media Contact
Maria Aparis, Lotus Rising International, (310) 497-1607, maria.aparis@yahoo.com
SOURCE Lotus Rising International