HOLLYWOOD, Calif., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Louis the Child, the Chicago-bred production duo, has partnered with paintONE Battles and Genies to launch a global, digital, visual storytelling contest designed to inspire fans through creativity and encourage them to stay home. The Genies Avatar Agency, works with top tier celebrities, artists and athletes around the world to develop their digital branding through the use of avatars. These tastemakers are able to leverage their custom Genie avatars in the most expressive and personalized ways to fulfill personal and partnership obligations within the digital world. As talent in the Genies Avatar Agency, Louis the Child will be using their Genies to announce, facilitate and drive awareness to the contest.
Digital artists everywhere will be invited to enter the "Create @ Home" contest, creating works inspired by the duo's latest song, "Little Things," - a reference to these uncertain times and the little things that have uplifted people globally.
Louis the Child's latest release, "Little Things," features vocals from Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler. "We love and support visual artists - right now we're creating at home, too," said Louis the Child. "The 'Create @ Home' Battle will showcase artistic creativity and innovation on a global scale during this challenging time."
"Talent in the Avatar Agency are all tastemakers within the digital and creative worlds. They are always seeking innovative ways to express their authentic selves via avatars. Being able to have them use their Genies for paintONE Battles ties together Louis the Child's appreciation for art and self-expression for a global audience. We are thrilled to see this creative 'battle' play out around the world," said Jake Becker, Genies' Avatar Agent.
paintONE Battles is a new sport where artists have just 20 minutes to create a compelling visual story based on a random, 2-word prompt. Winners receive cash and prizes and are determined by a panel of judges and fan voting based on overall creativity, visual storytelling, and artistic execution.
Artists can enter the "Create @ Home" contest at www.paintonebattles.com/ltc for a chance to win prizes. Winners will be determined by a panel of judges and fan voting based on overall creativity, visual storytelling, and artistic execution. Additionally, LTC will choose the winner of the special LTC KR8 Award. Winners will receive prizes including an autographed LTC Kids at Play EP and a one of a kind LTC created picture.
Entries will be accepted between April 20-28, 2020, with fan voting and judging from April 29 through May 1, 2020. Winners will be announced on May 4, 2020 on the paintONE Battles website. Official contest rules are posted at www.paintonebattles.com/ltc
For official "Create @ Home" contest rules, please visit www.paintonebattles.com/ltc.
ABOUT LOUIS THE CHILD
Louis the Child is a popular future bass duo consisting of Chicago natives Robby Hauldren and Frederic Kennett. Best known for their singles "Better Not", "It's Strange", "Slow Down Love", and "Love is Alive". "Better Not" featuring Wafia, has over 147 million streams on Spotify. Their new single, Little Things, featuring Quinn XCII and Chelsea Cutler was released on April 6th via Interscope records. Follow on Instagram: @louisthechild
ABOUT GENIES
Founded in 2017, Genies Inc. is the leading avatar technology company (www.genies.com). With their consumer app, SDK and Avatar Agency, Genies has set the foundation for swift, widespread adaptation of avatars in society, business and culture. With premier brand partnerships with the likes of Gucci, Bird and New Balance, Genies is pioneering the digital avatar landscape. With $30 million in capital backed by the leading investors out of Silicon Valley, global entrepreneurs, top talent agencies, and global 1000 companies, Genies has created a global network of ecosystems where its avatars forge connections and find purpose through their actions. Genies currently employs more than 30 people, the majority of whom are engineers, illustrators, and animators.
ABOUT paint.ONE BATTLES
Headquartered in Los Angeles and working with a team in Shanghai, paintONE Battles (www.paintonebattles.com) operates online global visual storytelling competitions for digital artists. Players from 26 countries/territories have produced winners from Argentina, Australia, Belgium, China, Columbia, England, Hong Kong, India, Iran, Iraq, Japan, Morocco, Taiwan, USA and Venezuela. Follow on Instagram: @paintonebattles
