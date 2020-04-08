ATLANTA, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this unprecedented time as people are unable to visit art galleries and museums, Loupe today launches its Motion Art channel exclusively on Apple TV, a one-of-a-kind experience that brings a mesmerizing contemporary art form right into homes. Motion Art, which is popular on social media and as backdrops at concerts and DJ sets, encompasses many new forms of art created with computers. In addition to Motion Art, the Loupe app offers more than 30 themed channels featuring still images of art — all available for free for personal use.
Loupe's Motion Art channel provides viewers with a harmonious and continuous experience of short-form engaging and rarely exhibited content from Patrick Foley, Joe Winograd, Veggie Tempura and ARTI.NYC Productions, among others. Over time, Loupe will filter in work by additional artists in its catalog. Loupe has also made significant updates to its proprietary art player, which streams a continual, randomized array of stunning still images from around the world themed by curated channels (e.g. "Happy Hour," "Tranquil") or colors. For the ultimate entertainment solution, users can play music from Apple Music or other music apps while the Loupe app is streaming.
"Now more than ever, the world needs art. Fortunately, Loupe can bring that to the comfort of people's homes in a streaming experience," says Dot Bustelo, Loupe CEO & founder. "Because of our technology, Loupe is uniquely able to share motion art with audiences right on their TVs. We are excited that artists across the globe have also responded enthusiastically, submitting hours of their catalogs to be featured. We hope the expansion of Loupe art streaming brings moments of tranquility and a calming atmosphere into our living spaces."
"The digital age has transformed not only how we view art but how artists create," says Nicole Kutz, Loupe chief curator. "Artistic expression has transcended from the canvas to visuals that move, react and engage the viewer in ways that challenge the imagination. Loupe pioneered a cutting-edge artistic experience with the 'streaming art gallery', and now we continue to push the experience with our new Motion Art channel."
The Motion Art channel will be available exclusively on the Loupe app on Apple TV through the end of June. Loupe is available on Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV and www.loupeart.com. App Annie industry data show Loupe has hit #1 in the Lifestyle category on the App Store for Apple TV in more than 50 countries since its launch in 2016.