ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Loupe, an industry-first visual content streaming platform that is bringing art to wider mainstream audiences while transforming the way people view and acquire art, is launching artfully curated collections specifically designed for this holiday season. The seasonal art content series will offer "pop up" collections on all Loupe TV platforms and partners, available late November 2021 through January 2022.
Designed to celebrate important and seasonal moments year round, Loupe's proprietary art player is able to generate infinite playlists by mood, theme, color, and genre. The holiday art works are hand-selected for the seasonal stream accompanied by festive holiday music tailored for unwinding, entertaining friends and co-workers, and spending time with family. Works of art include imagery with the colors of the winter season (white, red, and green), snowy scenes, and whimsical, festive, picturesque settings around the world, thus creating an atmosphere that captures the holiday spirit of peace and joy.
The seasonal offerings will include "Holiday Cheer", which features travel photographer Mark Alberhasky, fine art painter Paola De Giovanni, and fine art photographers Fred Collins and Irina Vass, as well as "Holiday Cheer in Motion", a new series premiering this season that features motion artists Joe Winograd, Jennifer Chushcoff, and Chris Sallquist.
As with Loupe's regular offerings, the seasonal series will include an NFT marketplace, stylish curated music soundtracks, and will give viewers around the globe more widespread access to renowned and up-and-coming artists.
"Our art streaming platform is the perfect accompaniment to any holiday or seasonal gathering," notes Dot Bustelo, CEO and Founder of Loupe. "It's about creating a warm, joyful, and compelling atmosphere and ambiance, as well as presenting amazing pieces of art and the opportunity for viewers to become collectors."
To learn more, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323-903-7063 or jeannine@freshpr.net, or visit Loupe.
About Loupe
Loupe (Atlanta, GA) is a visual content streaming platform transforming the way people experience art, music and culture in our daily lives. Loupe is designed to help global audiences discover artists via a continuous, immersive art stream on connected TVs and other devices, with a marketplace for physical and NFT art. Loupe is available as an app on Apple TV (#1 Lifestyle App in 60+ countries), Amazon Fire, Comcast X1 and as a 24-hour channel on Pluto TV, Samsung, Xumo and more. To learn more, please contact Jeannine Jacobi of Fresh PR at 323-903-7063 or jeannine@freshpr.net, or visit loupeart.com.
Connect with us on:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Loupe-557263951102699/?ref=bookmarks
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/loupe.art/
Media Contact
Jeannine Jacobi, Fresh PR, +1 (323) 547-4937, jeannine@freshpr.net
SOURCE Loupe