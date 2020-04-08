SEATTLE, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Written and produced by Electron Love Theory, 'Love in the Age of Quarantine' features more than 25 singers, rappers, artists, kids and ASL users from around the country and around the world. With the chorus sung in nine different languages, this song aims to drive donations to various charities, including MusiCares, Feeding America, and Doctors Without Borders.
'Love in the Age of Quarantine' was written and produced by Electron Love Theory in Seattle, WA, between March 14-April 3, 2020—with sound and video files from New York, Nashville, Sweden, Italy, Germany, South Africa, Canada and elsewhere.
Electron Love Theory is the vision of songwriter/producer Jeff Leisawitz. In 2000, Electron Love Theory won an international music award from ArtistDirect.com. With more than a million streams and thousands of placements on film and tv projects, Electron Love Theory makes music for the heart, mind and soul.
Jeff Leisawitz is also a life coach for creative types, a college songwriting instructor and filmmaker. He is the author of the critically acclaimed book Not F*ing Around— The No Bull***t Guide for Getting Your Creative Dreams Off the Ground.
Mixed by: Robert L. Smith/Defy Recordings — Robert has worked on projects with top artists including U2, Lady Gaga, David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz, Sting, Stevie Wonder and Keith Richards
Mastered by: Steve Turnidge/UltraViolet Studios — Steve is an artist, author and technologist mastering engineer.
