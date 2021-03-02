FREDERICK, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With spring right around the corner, Warehouse Cinemas is focused on highlighting the local Maryland region with its March movie series. The campaign is called "Love Maryland," and it will run throughout March at Warehouse Cinemas. The goal of the campaign is to shine a light on some top Maryland businesses in an effort to promote their products and services. With many local businesses suffering during the past few months, this campaign provides business owners in the local area with an opportunity to generate extra revenue while showcasing the high-quality products and services they provide to the local region.
The Campaign Coincides with Major Dates
Running throughout March, the campaign coincides with landmark dates on the calendar. With March 25th being Maryland Day and March 10th being Harriet Tubman Day, Warehouse Cinemas is planning its content accordingly, by showing Maryland sourced films such as Hairspray, Harriet, Red Dragon, Blair Witch and much more.
The goal of the campaign is to educate viewers on some highlights of Maryland history while also supporting some of the state's local businesses, who have been struggling to keep their doors open during the past 12 months.
A Greater Focus on Supporting and Promoting Maryland
As businesses start to reopen again, Warehouse Cinemas understands that it is important to support local Maryland businesses while also showcasing key points in Maryland's history. This effort led by Warehouse Cinemas in partnership with the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Film Office encourages independent Maryland cinemas to band together and join the "Love Maryland" campaign. Some of the key businesses will be local food and drink manufacturers, including highlighting lots of local breweries, wineries and distilleries, as well as popcorn spotlighting Maryland's favorite, McCormick's Old Bay seasoning.
Warehouse Cinemas will be collaborating with local Maryland breweries including a special St. Patrick's Day event with Smoketown Brewing. Local award-winning Frederick distilleries Tenth Ward and McClintock will be featured in movie themed cocktails the whole month. The Warehouse Cinemas staff will be sporting Maryland apparel by Route One from Towson, MD.
With local businesses, cinemas, and filmmakers all working together to show moviegoers what Maryland is all about, Warehouse Cinemas is confident that its "Love Maryland" campaign will provide local businesses with a bit of a boost as they welcome patrons once again.
About Warehouse Cinemas: A venture of HighRock Group, Warehouse Cinemas offers a unique, premium movie going experience by providing first-run movies, dynamic pricing, leather recliner seating, high-quality picture and sound, premium food and drink options, modern-industrial décor, and special community events.
