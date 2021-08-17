NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wedding inspiration and entertainment company, Love Stories TV, has announced it is launching a new suite of Spanish language programming: 'La Boda Perfecta' on Snapchat and 'Love Stories TV Español' on YouTube.
As the largest media brand focused exclusively on video content for wedding planning and inspiration, Love Stories TV's videos are seen by 30M+ monthly viewers across its site and social channels including Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and more.
'La Boda Perfecta', Love Stories TV's new Spanish language Show composed exclusively of Mexican weddings, debuted on Snapchat's Discover on August 10th. Released weekly, the first season will feature 10 episodes each made up of the best, most emotional moments from the Mexican weddings published on lovestoriestv.com and features the work of Mexican creators like Meraki Weddings, Yossuana Films, Dreamers Filmhouse, and LunArts Films.
"We are thrilled to expand on the incredible success we've achieved already on Discover and are excited to be partnering with Snap to focus on a localized content experience for millennial and Gen-Z Mexican women" says Love Stories TV CEO, Rachel Jo Silver.
Corresponding with the debut of the new Snap Discover show, Love Stories TV is launching a new YouTube channel, Love Stories TV Español, which will feature exclusively Spanish language content from Spanish speaking regions including Mexico, South America, Central America and Spain. "We've been a global business since the beginning, featuring weddings from all over the world of every religion and culture, and we're excited to be able to present our content to millennial and Gen-Z women in their native language, starting with our Spanish-speaking audience." The company's existing YouTube channel, youtube.com/lovestoriestv has nearly 200,000 subscribers and is the largest and fastest growing in the wedding industry.
Beyond Snapchat and YouTube, Love Stories TV continues to see explosive growth on TikTok, where it has over 220,000 followers. All of the videos featured to Love Stories TV's 5M+ social followers are sourced from the real wedding videos published by wedding video creators on lovestoriestv.com where their video library exceeds 20,000 uploads.
About Love Stories TV
Love Stories TV is a global media brand which provides entertainment and inspiration to women through uplifting, high quality, and emotional video content. As the only video platform in a $250 billion industry, Love Stories TV reaches 30M monthly viewers through their website and social channels. On lovestoriestv.com, couples can watch 20,000+ real wedding videos, plus research and contact 60,000+ wedding professionals from all over the world to find wedding ideas, pros and products. Founded in 2016, Love Stories TV serves soonlyweds and wedding businesses across the globe. Love Stories TV has the industry's largest and fastest growing YouTube channel, only Snap Discover Channel, as well as deeply engaged audiences on Instagram, TikTok, its podcast and more.
