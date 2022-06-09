Fully Online Public School Hosted In-Person Commencement for Class of 2022 on June 3
SUMMERVILLE, S.C., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lowcountry Connections Academy, a tuition-free online public school serving students in grades K-12 across the state, celebrated the school's first class of graduating high school seniors on Friday. The Class of 2022 held their graduation ceremony at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center among school administrators, teachers and family members in attendance to cheer them on.
Lowcountry Connections Academy's Class of 2022 consists of 37 graduates from many cities and towns across South Carolina, including Irmo, West Columbia, Greer and more.
Among the graduates is Hannah Whatley, an Irmo resident and one of the top graduating seniors who will be attending the College of Charleston. "I really appreciate the flexibility of Lowcountry Connections Academy's learning schedule," said Whatley. "It allows me to both maintain my academics and work to support myself. It's been a positive experience and I am grateful for the ability to take charge of my educational journey."
"We are honored to celebrate Lowcountry Connections Academy's first graduating class," said GeRita Connor, principal at Lowcountry Connections Academy. "Despite the challenges the Class of 2022 has faced for most of their high school careers, these students have risen above and demonstrated an incredible amount of resilience. I have the utmost confidence in their post-graduate success and look forward to hearing where their journeys lead them."
Lowcountry Connections Academy currently serves approximately 400 students across South Carolina, providing them with both continuous support of highly-skilled teachers and a curriculum that emphasizes both academics and helps to build fundamental life skills. This combination fosters an environment for students to gain the confidence they need to thrive in a changing world. The school's teachers are specially trained to bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom and emphasize the importance of fostering meaningful connections with students and their families. Learning plans are flexible and can be uniquely tailored based on a student's specific needs.
Students at Lowcountry Connections Academy have access to advanced courses, extracurricular activities, and adaptable scheduling, giving them the opportunity to take ownership of their unique educational journey. Students who enroll in the school join a collaborative community of their fellow students and educators that provides a welcoming, distraction-free learning environment.
Enrollment for Lowcountry Connections Academy's 2022-2023 school year is currently open. Families are encouraged to attend an online information session to learn more, ask questions and discover if virtual school is the right fit for their student. For more information, visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
About Lowcountry Connections Academy
Lowcountry Connections Academy is a unique, tuition-free, online public school that serves students in grades K-12 across South Carolina. Lowcountry Connections Academy offers a high-quality educational experience that keeps students motivated and engaged in a safe, virtual learning environment. In addition to academics, teachers focus on emotional well-being and social development, working closely with families to help students learn how they learn best. Here, students gain the skills and confidence they need to direct their own educational journey, learning to thrive in the real world by first learning how to be resourceful and resilient. For more information, visit http://www.LowcountryConnectionsAcademy.com or call 1-800-382-6010.
