This August Issue includes brand features with executives from Celebrity Cruises, Overstock, Michaels, Jersey Mike's, and Haggerty. The features focus on various trends, from digital innovation to advances in technology, reengaging travel consumers post pandemic, the importance of listening to customers in deepening that relationship, harnessing the power of personalization, and the value of continuous improvement and embracing technology that drives program growth.
Brand Features:
- While 2020 was anything but smooth sailing for the travel industry, 2021 has seen a booming return for Celebrity Cruises due to what is being referred to as "Covid revenge travel."
- At Overstock, they start with the customer perspective of loyalty and not the conversion revenue metric of loyalty, so they are top-of-mind when a customer is ready to buy.
- With an in-house team of 30 developers working on its POS and loyalty program, Jersey Mike's ensures that its 2,500 locations and 17 million active users are always up and running.
- When Michaels built their customer rewards program several years ago, they went into it with their opinion that not all customers are created equal.
- Hagerty is an automotive enthusiast brand offering integrated membership products and programs, with more than 660,000 members of the Hagerty Drivers Club.
Similar to other recent editions of Loyalty Management magazine, this issue is available to read online in a digital format on Loyalty360.org. In addition to the written articles, readers will also find links to video and podcast interviews with each of the brand features.
Furthermore, this issue of Loyalty Management magazine includes expert advice for brands on how to deliver personalized interactions in real-time, the increasing value of customer loyalty amid increasing regulatory pressures, as well as best practices on customer loyalty strategy, and the rebirth of relationship – including contributions from several supplier partner thought leaders, including Salesforce, Brierley, ICF Next, The Lacek Group, Cheetah Digital, Baesman, Clutch, Kobie, Tenerity, and Xoxoday.
"We're thrilled to share the August edition of Loyalty Management magazine to highlight some of the industry's top trends and best practices today," says Mark Johnson, Loyalty360 CEO. "This collection of brand features and expert advice gives our audience an inside view into brand leaders' challenges and opportunities, as well as actionable insights marketers can leverage to build and enhance their customer loyalty strategies.
The current edition launched on July 29
Loyalty Management magazine is available to members and non-members of Loyalty360.
