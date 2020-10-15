5ThingsWithFrBill.jpg

5 Things with Father Bill: Hope, Humor, and Help for the Soul

 By Loyola Press

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's been a good week for Father William (Bill) Byrne. Not only does his first book 5 Things with Father Bill publish this week, but Pope Francis appointed him to become the 10th Bishop of the Diocese of Springfield, Massachusetts. Currently the pastor of Our Lady of Mercy in Potomac, Maryland, 56-year-old Byrne has held a number of positions in the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., including chaplain for the University of Maryland's Catholic Student Center in College Park and secretary for pastoral ministry and social concerns for the Archdiocese. Bishop-elect Byrne will be ordained and installed on Dec. 14 at St. Michael's Cathedral on State Street in Springfield.

For the full press release from the Diocese of Springfield, click here.

About Loyola Press
An apostolate of the USA Midwest Province of the Society of Jesus, Loyola Press embraces the Jesuit passion for helping people find God in all things. We continue the Jesuit tradition of excellence and service by providing inspiring faith-filled content for children and adults and by being people for others.

Follow Loyola Press on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.