IRVINE, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LPA Design Studios today announced it has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for all six of its studios in California and Texas, affirming its commitment to keeping staff, visitors and the broader community healthy and safe.
The WELL Health-Safety seal, created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), communicates to everyone entering a space that evidence-based health and wellness measures have been adopted and third-party verified. For LPA, the certification also sends a message to the integrated design firm's clients that it is ready and willing to help them achieve healthier environments, said Wendy Rogers, LPA's CEO and Chief Talent Officer.
"The pandemic has highlighted the critical role buildings play in supporting people's health and well-being," Rogers said. "LPA's culture has always promoted wellness and safety, and this recognition validates many of our existing efforts while pushing us one step further to ensure every aspect of our studios supports the health and well-being of our team."
The WELL credential has broad applicability for supporting the long-term health and safety of people in a given space. It requires organizations to address operational policies, maintenance protocols, stakeholder engagement and emergency plans. Companies must also recertify every three years.
"WELL pushes companies to really examine their environments and how they can make them healthier," said Lou Niles, LPA's Sustainability Manager. Niles works for LPAred, LPA's research arm, and helps clients meet certification goals, in addition to working with LPA's own studios. All six of LPA's studios are either LEED Platinum or LEED Gold certified.
"These certifications have helped us to examine how we can design and work better," Niles said.
LPA achieved the WELL certification through an extensive list of cleaning and sanitization procedures, emergency preparedness programs, health service resources, air and water quality management and stakeholder communication. The firm's Balance wellness program, first aid and CPR training, generous sick leave and comprehensive health benefits are all key components in its prioritization of employee well-being.
"The rating instills confidence in our staff and anyone that comes through the building that our studios are safe as we transition back to the workplace," Rogers added.
Founded in 1965, LPA specializes in creating innovative environments that work better, do more with less and improve people's lives. An integrated design firm with six locations in California and Texas, LPA's team includes more than 400 in-house architects, master planners, engineers, interior designers, landscape architects and research analysts, working across a wide array of sectors. For more information, visit lpadesignstudios.com.
