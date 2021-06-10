IRVINE, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LPA Design Studios was honored for excellence in workplace design at this year's IIDA Southern California 2021 Calibre Design Awards. The judges recognized LPA's new workplace for Traffik, a fast-growing marketing and advertising firm that sought to create buzz and a strong public presence with its new corporate headquarters.
The Calibre Design Awards recognize design excellence in commercial interior design and celebrate the teamwork required to deliver outstanding design. LPA won in the medium-sized workplace category.
The design for Traffik's workplace embraces its public face and assumes an almost "hospitality" vibe, recreating a retail space into a workplace that welcomes visitors and puts the firm's work on display.
"LPA is honored to receive a Calibre Design Award for this project," said Rick D'Amato, Design Director at LPA. "Traffik is an excellent example of our design team working with the client to bring their mission to life."
Traffik's office is part of a large retail environment, in between an Apple Store and an H&M. The design takes on the aesthetic of a hip, urban hotel, with a "check-in" area, lounge space and luggage carts. A barber shop-inspired area promotes socialization and a different type of thinking, while the "cocktail lounge" promotes collaboration.
Traffik's workspaces are designed as "libraries," with long collaborative tables that promote interaction, and huddle and conference rooms that inspire creativity. The space also includes a glass podcast studio with views of the outdoor retail space.
The Traffik design is "truly a celebration of a workplace," with "personality that really shines through" and "evident branding throughout," IIDA jurors noted. "There are a lot of ideas working together here that create a strong statement and a wonderful connection between the graphics and artwork, along with the addition of personality pieces."
The IIDA award is the latest in a recent series of top honors for LPA, which was earlier this year named California firm of the year by AIA California. In the last year, the firm also earned a national AIA COTE Top Ten Plus award, the industry's top honor for sustainable design, and an AIA CAE Educational Facility Design award, the top national honor for school design.
About LPA Design Studios
Founded in 1965, LPA specializes in creating innovative environments that work better, do more with less and improve people's lives. An integrated design firm with six locations in California and Texas, LPA's team includes more than 400 in-house architects, master planners, engineers, interior designers, landscape architects and research analysts, working across a wide array of sectors. For more information, visit lpadesignstudios.com.
Media Contact
Jade Terry, LPA Design Studios, 512-415-6923, jterry@lpadesignstudios.com
SOURCE LPA Design Studios