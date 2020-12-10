BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business has launched the online Bachelor of Science in General Business degree with four concentrations—Business Analytics, Digital Marketing, Human Resource Management and Information Technology Management—and the online Bachelor of Science in Marketing with a concentration in Digital Marketing from the LSU flagship campus. These new online degrees allow the university to boast a portfolio of more than 100 online-by-design programs supported by LSU Online & Continuing Education.
The E. J. Ourso College of Business graduates more than 1,000 exceptional students annually who are well equipped to become the business leaders and entrepreneurs of the future. On average, graduates earn a starting salary from $40,000-$55,000 per year and accept positions with Fortune 500 companies worldwide.
"We are excited to expand the General Business degree to an online format," said Tim Chandler, associate dean for undergraduate programs and assessment, E. J. Ourso College of Business. "Students now have the option to choose a concentration to complete as part of the degree requirements providing students with flexible and focused opportunities to acquire marketable skills in a specialized area of business that meets their interests."
The degrees are online-by-design and are taught by the same faculty as the on-campus program. Students receive flat-rate tuition nationwide and guaranteed admission to LSU through an institution across Louisiana. LSU Online students will receive the same diploma as their on-campus peers.
The first application deadline for the spring term is Dec. 14, with classes starting Jan. 11, 2021. The second is March 1, with classes starting March 15, 2021. For more information about the programs, visit online.lsu.edu/business.
About the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business
Since its establishment in 1928, the E. J. Ourso College of Business has continuously improved and expanded its offerings for students and alumni. Additionally, the college has made it a priority to provide its faculty with the resources it needs to further research in every aspect of the business world and to produce industry leaders for a global work environment. For more news and information about the E. J. Ourso College, visit lsu.edu/business.
About LSU Online & Continuing Education
LSU Online & Continuing Education meets the evolving needs of learners by creating education opportunities in high-demand, workforce-relevant fields. LSU Online meets students at all levels of their education journey from individual training courses to fully online degrees. Standards are rigorous, led by award-winning LSU faculty and expert instructors. Learn more at online.lsu.edu.