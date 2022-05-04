A New Website For Long-Term Care Operators Features Comprehensive Services and a Fountain of Knowledge
LAKEWOOD, N.J., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LTC Ally, a provider of full-suite back office and growth advisory services for long-term care (LTC) and skilled nursing operators, announced they have unveiled a new website, http://www.ltcally.com. The purpose of their redesign was to highlight the full range of services they offer for facility operators in the industry and their long-standing reputation for being one of few comprehensive service providers in this space.
The site features attractive designs throughout that intuitively help visitors navigate the broad range of services they offer. It also helps visitors see the full suite of LTC Ally's services and their expertise in each area, thanks to easy-to-read infographics and case studies that feature impressive statistics.
"Our new website has been an exciting part of our recent re-branding project. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has done, I haven't seen many other sites like this in the healthcare space. We have more additions planned in the coming months, but this is a tremendous start and will help our customers, potential customers, and potential employees learn more about the services we offer and find new solutions in our articles," said Michael Bauman, CEO of LTC Ally.
LTC Ally invites visitors to explore the new website. Its vast resources page features articles, quarterly newsletters, Q&As with the company's leadership, and videos that provide learned solutions for long-term care facility operators.
About LTC Ally:
Founded in 2006, LTC Ally serves the long-term care industry with unbound dedication to improving back office and financial operations. With a mission to reduce burdens and increase peace of mind, LTC Ally set out to revolutionize the way facilities handle their revenue cycle management. With a full suite of financial, case management, and contracting solutions for healthcare providers, LTC Ally is your partner in long-term care and skilled nursing.
