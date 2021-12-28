RESTON, Va., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LuminoCity Festival, a spectacular, one-of-a-kind outdoor light display exhibit, welcomed Tickets for Kids recipients and their families to Roer's Zoofari for a truly unique holiday experience this season.
Tickets for Kids (TFK) provides free access for low-income and at-risk kids to attend artistic, cultural, educational, recreational, and entertainment experiences in their community. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations across the country, Tickets for Kids has distributed more than 2.3 million tickets valued over $71.5 million for these experiences.
"We are so happy these children and their families had the chance to be a part of this wondrous holiday experience," said LuminoCity CEO Xiaoyi Chen. "We hope that these families' visit was filled with joy and excitement."
This year's LuminoCity festival follows the theme 'Shine Again', inspired by the hardships of the pandemic and the warmth of the holidays. The festival brings to life 2D art designs created by young artists from local communities in Virginia and New York, seasonal displays, and animals from different places around the world. Using more than 400 lights, LuminoCity has created an unforgettable holiday event for all ages.
"This was an amazing outing for three of our families with children in the program," said one staff member from Tickets for Kids. "The opportunity for our families to spend time together bonding will truly be an experience they won't forget. The kids and adults alike had an amazing time."
The LuminoCity Festival at Roer's Zoofari is open to visitors until January 2nd, 2022. To purchase tickets and reserve a time slot, please visit: https://www.luminocityfestival.com/roers-zoofari-va.
About LuminoCity
LuminoCity Inc. is a multimedia entertainment company that transforms captivating stories into multidimensional experiences. The LuminoCity Festival is a one-of-a-kind immersive outdoor light display experience for all ages that features light installations as a celebration of cultures and the world around us. A must-see holiday light display experience, the 2021 LuminoCity Festival is now open in Reston, Virginia and Long Island, New York.
